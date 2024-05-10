Lifestyle

7 tips to reduce your electricity bills while using AC

1. Set the Temperature Wisely

Optimal temperature settings can make a big difference. Set your AC to a moderate temperature, ideally around 24-25°C, for a balance between comfort and energy efficiency.

2. Regular Maintenance

Keep your AC unit well-maintained by cleaning or replacing air filters regularly. Dirty filters restrict airflow, making your AC work harder and consume more energy.

3. Seal Leaks and Insulate

Check for leaks around doors, windows, and ducts, and seal them properly to prevent cooled air from escaping. 

4. Keep sunlight out

Direct sunlight can significantly increase indoor temperatures. Keep blinds, curtains, or shades closed during the hottest parts of the day to prevent heat from entering your home.

5. Use Energy-Saving Features

If your AC has energy-saving features like sleep mode or eco mode, use them. These features adjust the AC's operation to optimize energy usage without compromising comfort.

6. Invest in Energy-Efficient AC Units

Choose one with a high energy efficiency rating (EER or SEER). Energy-efficient models consume less power while providing the same cooling capacity.

7. Avoid Heat-Generating Appliances

Appliances like ovens, dryers, and stoves produce heat that can make your AC work harder. Use them during cooler times or switch to energy-efficient models.

