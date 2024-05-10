Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Noida: Dog attacks 6-yr-old child, residents assault couple who feed strays (WATCH)

    The residents protested against the dog feeders staying in the society and soon approached the police for action.  However, the irate mob also attacked a young dog-feeder couple, Shubham and Sankalita, and pushed around and assaulted the police officials.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    In a shocking incident in Noida, a crowd at a residential society in Sector - 70 reportedly beat a young couple who feed and care for stray canines in the region. The incident occurred on May 2, when one of the society's stray canines attacked a six-year-old youngster.

    As per media reports, the child was seriously injured but was reported to be stable later that day. Following the incident, the residents protested against the dog feeders staying in the society and soon approached the police for action. However, the enraged crowd also attacked a young dog-feeder couple, Shubham and Sankalita, as well as pushing and assaulting police officers.

    The couple said that the angry throng shoved the on-duty policeman and even attempted to turn off the surveillance cameras at the scene. "One of them tried to snatch my wife's phone while she was recording the incident and ended up injuring her," Shubham said.

    People For Animals (PFA) published a video of the irate crowd on their official X account, writing, "A violent mob at Pan Oasis, Sector 70 Noida, disregarded the law by attacking a young couple who feed and care for community dogs. Even the police were shoved around and beaten. Immediate action is required against the rioters."

    The animal protection charity also alleged that the carers, who had gotten all of the society dogs sterilised and vaccinated, had been 'physically beaten, vulgarly insulted, and issued death threats'. An official complaint was filed in connection with the issue, although no FIR has been filed yet.

     

