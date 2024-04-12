Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'J&K will get statehood, this poll is to elect strong govt,' says PM Modi

Addressing the rally in Udhampur, PM Modi said that this election is to elect a strong government. Ahead of his rally, the authorities activated multi-tier security setup, including a ban on flying of drones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be reinstated soon, adding that Assembly elections will be held after the statehood reinstatement. The Prime Minister stated, "Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections are coming soon," while speaking at a public gathering in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be granted. Your ministers and MLA will be able to hear about your dreams." He further added that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will take place in Jammu and Kashmir without the fear of terrorism, strikes, stone-pelting and cross-border firing.

"Please have faith in me; I will solve the issues that have plagued Jammu and Kashmir for the past 60 years. In the past ten years, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a total transformation, hence I have kept my pledge," he declared.

Addressing the rally, Modi further said that he had fulfilled his promise of putting an end to the long sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and challenged the Congress and other opposition parties to bring back Article 370 of the Constitution.

While campaigning for Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore, the BJP candidates from Udhampur and Jammu, respectively, PM Modi stated that the goal of the approaching election is to establish a powerful national administration that is capable of tackling the problems confronting the nation.