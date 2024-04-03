Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Setback for Congress as boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    The boxer comes from the Jat community, which wields political influence in a significant number of seats in Haryana, his home state, as well as in western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a setback for Congress, Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    Ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, boxer Vijender Singh made headlines on Wednesday (April 3) by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Previously associated with the Congress party, Singh contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, where he faced defeat against Ramesh Bidhuri.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Kerala's Wayanad

    After joining BJP, Vijender Singh said, "I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people."

    It can be seen that Vijender's name had been making rounds in the saffron party for the last few days as the Congress's nominee from Mathura, where actor and incumbent BJP MP Hema Malini is contesting again.

    The boxer comes from the Jat community, which wields political influence in a significant number of seats in Haryana, his home state, as well as in western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

    Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case, including Nalini's husband, return to Sri Lanka 2 years after release

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    23 Opposition leaders found reprieve from corruption cases after joining BJP: Report

    23 Opposition leaders found reprieve from corruption cases after joining BJP since 2014: Report

    Kerala: Resort employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Resort employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Alappuzha

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Kerala's Wayanad AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Kerala's Wayanad

    Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case, including Nalini's husband, return to Sri Lanka 2 years after release AJR

    Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case, including Nalini's husband, return to Sri Lanka 2 years after release

    Alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders: Tharoor

    Alternative to Mr Modi is a group of experienced, capable and diverse Indian leaders: Tharoor

    Recent Stories

    23 Opposition leaders found reprieve from corruption cases after joining BJP: Report

    23 Opposition leaders found reprieve from corruption cases after joining BJP since 2014: Report

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out of the entire season due to rib injury osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out of the entire season due to rib injury

    football Cristiano Ronaldo's bed to be put up for auction by Slovenian hotel; starting price set at Rs 4.5 lakh snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's bed to be put up for auction by Slovenian hotel; starting price set at Rs 4.5 lakh

    Forbes Richest Indian list 2024 Mukesh Ambani takes top spot Gautam Adani on second rank see full list here gcw

    Forbes Richest Indian List 2024: Mukesh Ambani takes top spot, Gautam Adani on second rank | SEE full list

    Kerala: Resort employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Resort employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Alappuzha

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon