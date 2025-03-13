Kerala: Foster mother, daughter fatally hit by train while returning after Pongala preparations in Varkala

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic accident, two women from the same family were killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks near Ayanthi in Varkala on Wednesday night. The deceased have been identified as Kumari, a native of Varkala, and her niece Ammu.

The incident took place after the two had completed preparations for the Attukal Pongala festival at the Valiya Melethil Temple near the railway tracks. Kumari and Ammu were on their way home when the mishap occurred.

According to sources, Ammu, who was intellectually disabled and under Kumari’s care, accidentally wandered onto the tracks. On noticing the oncoming Maveli Express, Kumari rushed to save her. Unfortunately, both were struck by the train while Kumari was attempting to pull Ammu to safety.

The accident happened around 10 PM, as the Maveli Express was traveling from Kollam towards Thiruvananthapuram. Both victims died on the spot.

Their bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at Parippally Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Local authorities and railway police have registered a case and initiated further proceedings.

