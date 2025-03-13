Attukal Pongala today: Devotees set for sacred offering as Kerala's capital city immerses in devotion

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: The historic Attukal Pongala festival is being celebrated today (Mar 13), and thousands of devotees from across Kerala and beyond will offer Pongala to Goddess Attukalamma of Attukkal Bhagavathy Temple in the capital city. Preparations have been completed, and hearths have been arranged as devotees wait prayerfully for the ceremonial lighting of the fires.

The rituals will begin at 9:45 AM with the traditional Sudhi Punyaham. The official lighting of the hearths (Aduppu Vettu) will take place at 10:15 AM, marking the start of the sacred Pongala offering. The nivedyam (offering to the goddess) is scheduled for 1:15 PM.

Authorities reported a significantly larger turnout compared to previous years. Long queues of devotees were seen on Tuesday evening waiting for darshan at the temple. Extensive arrangements have been made by local clubs and residents’ associations to support the devotees participating in the ritual. Hearths have been set up not just around the temple but also throughout various parts of Thiruvananthapuram city.

The city police have implemented strict security measures and traffic restrictions, which came into effect yesterday afternoon. In addition, the Health Department will conduct special inspections at sites distributing drinking water and food to ensure safety and hygiene.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has urged devotees to avoid placing hearths on areas paved with high-cost tiles installed as part of the Smart City project. Considering the extreme heat, authorities have recommended maintaining adequate distance between hearths for safety.

Mayor Arya Rajendran emphasized the importance of following green protocols. She urged devotees and those offering annadanam and water to avoid single-use plastic items and instead use steel plates, glassware, and other eco-friendly alternatives. The festival is being celebrated in alignment with the "Waste-Free Nava Kerala" initiative, promoting sustainable practices and minimizing waste.

The Attukal Pongala festival, recognized for its cultural and spiritual significance, continues to draw massive participation, reinforcing its reputation as one of the largest gatherings of women devotees in the world.

