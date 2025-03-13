Kajol to Shah Rukh Khan: 10 Celebs kids unique name and their meaning

Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene have two sons, Arin and Rian. Arin means strength like a mountain, and Rian means king.
Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira's name means goddess of beauty. Her son Kiaan's name means grace of God.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter is named Aaradhya. Aaradhya's name means worthy of worship.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan's name means emperor. While daughter Suhana's name means appearing beautiful.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son's name is Viaan. Viaan means lively or full of life.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav's name means peaceful. While daughter Nitara's name means deep roots.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa's name means new beginning. While son Yug's name means era.
Raveena Tandon named both children, Rasha and Ranbir, after Lord Shiva.
Hrithik Roshan has two sons, Rihan and Ridan. Rihan means God's chosen people, and Ridan means a person with a big heart.
Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt's children are named Shahraan and Iqra. Shahraan means royal warrior. While Iqra means to describe.
Nimrat Kaur birthday: Know career, controversy, films, future projects
Lahore 1947 Cast Fees: Know Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta & others' salaries
Jaffar Express Hijack: 10 Must-Watch Hijack Movies on OTT
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's Pakistan connection REVEALED!