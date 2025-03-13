Nimrat Kaur birthday: Know career, controversy, films, future projects

Entertainment
Nimrat Kaur has turned 43 years old. She was born in Pilani in 1982. Nimrat's Bollywood career has been unremarkable. She hasn't done any memorable films
For the past few months, rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce were circulating. It was said that Abhishek was close to an actress
Nimrat Kaur was targeted during the news of Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce. Meanwhile, in an interview, Nimrat even said that she could do anything for them
The rumors of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's affair or closeness turned out to be false. There was no tension between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai
Nimrat Kaur started her career with the English film One Night with the King. She had a small role in it. In 2012, she stepped into the world of Bollywood with the film Peddlers
In her 13-year film career, Nimrat Kaur has not worked in a total of 10 films. She was seen in the film Sky Force this year
Nimrat Kaur has worked in films like Love Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Lunchbox, Airlift, Dasvi, Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video. Her upcoming film is Section 84
