J&K CM Omar Abdullah admits hotel linked with 'obscene' Gulmarg fashion show belongs to his relative (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Amid the outrage over the fashion show held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday admitted that the hotel where the show was held belongs to his relatives. He also said that such events are not under the jurisdiction of the J-K government, and they are not in favour of holding such events.

"These things are not under the jurisdiction of the elected government. The basis for organising such an event has not been shared with us. On principle, we have never been in favour of such decisions...Yes, this hotel belongs to my relative; when have I disagreed with this? My relative owns two hotels here," CM Omar told reporters in Gulmarg.

"The Nedous and the Highland Park. But I will not say anything more than what I have said in the (Jammu and Kashmir) assembly," he added.

On whether the government has taken any action apparently over the organisers of the show, he said, "If there has been any violation of law, action would be taken."

Earlier on Monday, CM Abdullah condemned the show, emphasizing that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

Speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the Chief Minister earlier said, "A private party was organised, a fashion show was organized there. From what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan."

Also read: Nasa, SpaceX delay ISS mission bringing back Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore

Kashmir's top cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, earlier urged the government to take action, calling the show "outrageous".

"Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures & videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!," he posted on X on March 9.

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma had earlier strongly criticized Omar Abdullah, accusing the J&K Chief Minister of lying about the controversial Gulmarg fashion show.

"Omar Abdullah lies both inside the Assembly House and outside as well. How is it possible? Such a big function was happening in your relatives' hotel, and you had no idea? I feel you only must have organized this programme," Sunil Sharma stated, questioning Abdullah's credibility.

Also read: Karnataka: Legislative Council clears Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024

Latest Videos