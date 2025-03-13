India's fastest non-stop train revealed! Not Rajdhani or Vande Bharat; know the name HERE

This train features a distinctive yellow-green livery and, in some cases, even surpass the speeds of Rajdhani Express, which has long been considered the fastest long-distance train in the country.

Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

In a major boost to railway travel, the Indian government has introduced Duronto Express, country's first non-stop train service. Designed for faster and more efficient long-distance travel, Duronto Express will operate between key cities across India, offering both AC and non-AC sleeper classes to passengers.

Duronto Express is among the fastest train services in India, capable of reaching speeds of 130 km/h. The trains feature a distinctive yellow-green livery and, in some cases, even surpass the speeds of Rajdhani Express, which has long been considered the fastest long-distance train in the country.

Routes of Duronto Express:

The newly introduced Duronto Express will operate across several major routes, including:

New Delhi – Jammu Tawi (Tri-weekly)
Howrah – Mumbai (AC) (Bi-weekly)
Mumbai – Ahmedabad (AC) (Tri-weekly)
Chennai – Delhi (Bi-weekly)
New Delhi – Lucknow (Tri-weekly)
Delhi – Pune (AC) (Bi-weekly)
Howrah – Delhi (Bi-weekly)
New Delhi – Allahabad (Tri-weekly)
Sealdah – New Delhi (Bi-weekly)
Kolkata – Amritsar (Bi-weekly)
Bhubaneswar – Delhi (Weekly)
Ernakulam – Delhi (Weekly)

