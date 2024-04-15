Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC’s flying squad inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chopper in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Election officials in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris checked a helicopter carrying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The incident occurred while Rahul Gandhi was travelling to Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency, in Kerala.
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Election Commission flying squad inspects Congress Rahul Gandhi chopper in Tamil Nadu Watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) flying squad surprisingly inspected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in the Nilgiris area of Tamil Nadu as part of their pre-election monitoring. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was en route from Mysore to Nilgiris for a campaign event when his helicopter came under scrutiny by the ECI’s flying squad. Upon landing in Nilgiris, officials promptly commenced the inspection of the aircraft.
     

    Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He is now seeking a successive term from the seat. It's interesting to note that Annie Raja, a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and supporter of the Opposition INDIA group, will go against Rahul Gandhi. His BJP opponent is K Surendran, the party's Kerala unit chief.

    Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, will have a single phase of voting on April 26. On the other side, on April 19, 39 Tamil Nadu seats will hold Lok Sabha elections. June 4 is the date of the vote count. 

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how anr

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it gcw

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining AJR

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi rkn

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans RBA

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans

    Byju CEO Arjun Mohan resigns Raveendran to take back control of daily operations gcw

    Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan resigns, Raveendran to take back control of daily operations

    Explained Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next

    Planning Amarnath Yatra this year? Know dates, routes, registration details RKK

    Planning Amarnath Yatra this year? Know dates, routes, registration details

    WATCH Elvish Yadav flaunts latest Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore RBA

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav flaunts latest Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 3.07 crore

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon