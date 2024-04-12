Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chennai scuba divers launch unique voter awareness campaign (WATCH)

    Six divers plunged sixty feet underwater, simulating the voting process while carrying a mock Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and displaying voting awareness placards. The programme was organised by SB Aravind Tharunsri, a scuba dive instructor and director at Temple Adventure.

    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    As the nation approaches the Lok Sabha election polling dates, the Election Commission of India is making every effort to guarantee that voters are knowledgeable and engaged. Recently, the polling commission launched an innovative program called underwater voting to raise voter awareness.

    In support of the campaign, a team of expert scuba divers descended to the bottom of Chennai's water to emphasize how crucial it is to cast your ballot in the approaching general elections—the most significant occasion in Indian democracy.

    Posting a 51-second video clip showcasing the drill on X (formerly known as Twitter), the poll body worte: “Ready to vote? Make a splash! In a unique voter awareness initiative, scuba divers in Chennai dove into the sea, enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater in Neelankarai.”.

    As they dove sixty feet below the surface, the divers held a dummy Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and held signs encouraging people to cast their ballots for the approaching elections. According to reports, SB Aravind Tharunsri, a director of Temple Adventure and scuba diving instructor, organized the program.

    There will be seven stages to the Indian Lok Sabha elections. April 19 is the date for the first phase, which will be followed by the second on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25, and the seventh on June 1.

    In addition to the Lok Sabha polls, assembly elections will also be held in four states: Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
