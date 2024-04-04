Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Supriya Sule continue her winning streak this year?

    Baramati is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Baramati seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasala.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Baramati constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Baramati, which is close to the Pune district, has long been associated with the political might of the powerful Pawar family. Sharad Pawar has won six times to keep this Lok Sabha seat firmly in their control over the course of decades. Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who has won thrice, continued the family's dominance. In spite of its historical importance, Baramati is going through an unparalleled change in its political atmosphere.

    Baramati is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Baramati seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasala.

    Who are the main contenders?

    Supriya Sule, who is the MVA’s candidate, is pitted against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar (Ajit Pawar’s wife), who is the ruling Mahayuti’s candidate for the high-stakes Baramati seat, which is the bastion of the Pawar clan.  

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nagpur constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    2019 election results

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriya Sule from NCP won the seat with a margin of 155,774 votes. She was polled 686,714 votes with a vote share of 53.00 % and defeated Kanchan Rahul Kool from BJP who got 530,940 votes (40.61 %).

    2014 election results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriya Sule from NCP won the seat and was polled 521,562 votes with a vote share of 48.88%. RSPS candidate Mahadev Jagannath Jankar got 451,843 votes (42.35 %) and was the runner-up.Supriya Sule defeated Mahadev Jagannath Jankar by a margin of 69,719 votes.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharthan death case: Victim's father moves Kerala HC alleging delay in CBI investigation anr

    Sidharthan death case: Victim's father moves Kerala HC alleging delay in CBI investigation

    NCW takes suo moto cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks on Hema Malini AJR

    NCW takes suo moto cognisance of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's remarks on Hema Malini

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued rkn

    Kerala: High tidal waves expected today; warning issued

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar gcw

    Sunita Kejriwal's address grabs attention with photo of 'Delhi CM in jail' alongside Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    VIDEO Tamil actor Thala Ajith's car topples in Azerbaijan, injured during shooting (WATCH) RBA

    VIDEO: Tamil actor Thala Ajith's car topples in Azerbaijan, injured during shooting (WATCH)

    Sidharthan death case: Victim's father moves Kerala HC alleging delay in CBI investigation anr

    Sidharthan death case: Victim's father moves Kerala HC alleging delay in CBI investigation

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK players relish Hyderabad's iconic biryani ahead of their clash against SRH (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: CSK players relish Hyderabad's iconic biryani ahead of their clash against SRH (WATCH)

    Amazing health benefits of dragon fruit rkn

    Amazing health benefits of dragon fruit

    Gudi Padwa 2024: Gold items to gift to your loved ones RKK

    Gudi Padwa 2024: Gold items to gift to your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon