    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan casts his vote in Chennai (SEE PHOTOS)

    Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai’s Koyembedu. Haasan’s MNM (Makkal Needhi Maiam) is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls, however it supported and campaigned for DMK.

    The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections has finally begun today (Friday, April 19) and Tamil stars like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others have already cast their votes in Chennai. The actor-politician was seen at a polling booth in Chennai.

    According to videos shared on social media, Kamal was seen standing inside the polling booth, casting his vote. It seemed that the cameras barged into the voting room to record Kamal cast his vote. The actor, who is also the head of the political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is not contesting this time.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts vote in Coimbatore, makes public appearance post-surgery

    On Friday, the first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu began with polling. June 4 will see the announcement of the outcome of the fierce contest among the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Confident K Annamalai casts vote, says 'June 4 will be historic for NDA' (WATCH)

