    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Confident K Annamalai casts vote, says 'June 4 will be historic for NDA' (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu BJP president and candidate from Coimbatore constituency K Annamalai casts his vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 at a polling booth in Karur’s Uthupatty. “This entire election has been fair…I am standing against the whole system. People of Coimbatore know whom to vote for, money cannot buy votes, that era is over…,” he said.
     

    All the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu have gone into polling in the first of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday.  June 4 will see the announcement of the outcome of the fierce contest among the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

    Tamil Nadu BJP president and candidate from Coimbatore constituency K Annamalai casts his vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 at a polling booth in Karur’s Uthupatty. 

    After casting his vote for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said, “I have just exercised my right… I am asking all people across Tamil Nadu to come in morning and vote…The goal should be to bring a stable government.”

    After casting his vote, K Annamalai said, "People of Tamil Nadu are with PM Modi. We are confident, our party is strong and the people are with us and June 4 will be a historic result for NDA. In Karnataka, we are expecting a clean sweep this time. The BJP will be the number-one party in Telangana. Tamil Nadu this time will deliver a very big resounding result, an increase in vote share...Dravidian politics time is over."

    Speaking on DMK's allegation that BJP is distributing money in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore constituency, said, "I am running this election as a matter of principle...Their Intelligence, Tamil Nadu Police, DMK, AIADMK - what they are doing in politics, everybody is seeing. They are spending more than Rs 1000 Crores in Coimbatore. If they can bring one voter and make them stand in front of the media and say that some BJP guy tried to influence them, I will leave politics the same day...I am challenging the Dravidian party, you bring one voter and make them stand in front of the media."

    The state BJP president K Annamalai, who is running from Coimbatore against DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK candidate Singai Ramachandran, is one of the important candidates to keep an eye on in Tamil Nadu. BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan will compete against Thamizhachi Thangapandian of the DMK and J Jayavardhan of the AIADMK for the Chennai South Lok Sabha seat.

