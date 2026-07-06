A spine-chilling lion attack in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has gone viral after a video captured the moment a Maldhari man remained trapped beneath a lioness for nearly 30 minutes while fighting to stay alive.

A spine-chilling lion attack in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has gone viral after a video captured the moment a Maldhari man remained trapped beneath a lioness for nearly 30 minutes while fighting to stay alive. The terrifying incident unfolded on Monday in Garajiya village of Palitana taluka, where Maldhari Kalu Parmar was attacked by a subadult lioness outside his home. According to villagers, the big cat had wandered through the village earlier and had reportedly confronted another resident before turning its attention to Parmar.

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The lioness suddenly pounced on Parmar, knocking him to the ground and pinning him beneath her. Rather than repeated bites, the animal sat over him, pressing one of her forelegs across his body while occasionally gripping his arm, preventing any attempt to escape.

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The now-viral footage captures the tense ordeal as Parmar remained remarkably still, making no sudden movements. In a desperate bid to avoid provoking the predator, he is seen gently patting the lioness, seemingly trying to keep it calm. Around him, terrified villagers shouted, screamed and hurled stones in repeated attempts to drive the animal away, but the lioness refused to budge for several long minutes.

The video also shows a second lion roaming near Parmar's house while the lioness continued to hold him captive.

“I was going to feed my cattle when the lioness suddenly attacked me from behind and pulled me down. She caught hold of my hand and did not let me go for a long time,” Parmar said in a local media interview.

Following the attack, Parmar was rushed to Palitana Government Hospital before being shifted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar for specialised treatment.

Villagers claimed the lioness had entered the residential area earlier in the morning after leaving a buffalo and charged towards another resident. “A buffalo came in between another resident and the lion and that is how the villager and his mother survived,” a villager claimed.

Residents alleged that they have repeatedly warned the forest department about frequent lion movement in the village over the past several years and demanded urgent intervention to prevent such dangerous encounters.

Pradip Ghodakiya, Range Forest Officer, Talaja, Bhavnagar, said the lion entered the village and the crowd that gathered on the streets disturbed the animal, triggering the incident.

"The lion entered the village, and people came out on the streets. This disturbed the big cat. As a result, Parmar, who was close to the lion, was caught. He has only suffered injuries of the nail of the lion. The lion has not attacked him with the teeth," Ghodakiya said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Chirag Amin confirmed that the area falls within a regular lion habitat and that officials are working to capture the animal.

“The village is a regular habitat of the lion in village as it in Palitana Habitat. The lion has been identified and team with tranquilising guns are in the area to capture the lion,” Amin said.