A viral video from Gujarat’s Gir region shows a lion attacking prey in a village street before suddenly charging at a child. The incident has raised serious safety concerns about human proximity to wild animals near Gir forest settlements.

A frightening video from Gujarat’s Gir region has shocked viewers after capturing a lion entering Ratang village near Visavadar, close to the Junagadh and Gir Somnath border. The clip shows the predator killing a domestic animal and calmly eating its prey in the middle of a street.

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Soon, a large crowd gathered nearby to watch the wild animal. Lions are often spotted in villages near Gir forest, but this incident became particularly dangerous as villagers moved too close.

Many people were busy recording videos and taking selfies. Some even used mobile phone flashlights in the dark, which appeared to disturb the lion. Wildlife experts frequently warn that such behaviour is extremely risky, especially around predators feeding on prey.

Lion Suddenly Charges At Child

As the crowd continued to gather, the lion grew visibly irritated. In a terrifying moment, the animal suddenly left its prey and ran towards a young girl standing nearby.

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The child immediately began running as people screamed in fear. Villagers shouted and made loud noises to distract the lion. Thankfully, the predator turned back before reaching the girl. Though she escaped unharmed, the chase left everyone stunned.

The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety in villages near lion habitats. The viral video clearly shows how quickly a seemingly calm situation can turn dangerous when wild animals feel threatened.

Lion Sightings Common In Gir Villages

Villages located near Gir Somnath and Junagadh frequently report lion sightings. The Asiatic lions of Gir often move into nearby human settlements in search of food or territory.

While local residents are accustomed to seeing lions, wildlife officials repeatedly advise maintaining a safe distance. This latest incident serves as a strong reminder that wild animals should never be approached, particularly while feeding.