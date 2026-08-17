An Assam biker in Guwahati noticed a young boy riding on a scooter without a helmet. Concerned for the child's safety, especially on rain-damaged roads, he stopped them. He kindly offered the boy a child-sized helmet and asked his mother to ensure he wears it.

A heartwarming road safety gesture by an Assam biker has gone viral after he spotted a young boy travelling on a scooter without a helmet and decided to do something about it.

The incident took place in Guwahati, where Instagram content creator Leki Goswami noticed a woman riding a scooter with her son seated behind her. Concerned that the child was not wearing a helmet, Goswami stopped alongside them and offered the boy a child-sized helmet featuring the popular cartoon characters Tom and Jerry.

Rather than simply pointing out the safety concern, Goswami chose to provide a practical solution. In a video capturing the interaction, he can be heard asking the woman, “Didi, I have a small helmet. Can I give it to the boy? It’s a child’s helmet.”

Check the viral video here:

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He then made a simple request to the boy’s mother: ensure that he wears the helmet whenever she takes him to school. His concern was linked to the difficult road conditions in Guwahati during the rainy season, when waterlogged streets can hide potholes and damaged patches of road.

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“With the kind of rain we’re getting in Guwahati, roads can get waterlogged and there could be potholes anywhere,” Goswami said.

He explained that a helmet could offer the child better protection if the scooter suddenly encountered a pothole or another unexpected road hazard. Instead of turning the encounter into a lecture, the biker used a small act of kindness to spread an important message about road safety.

The Tom and Jerry design also added a cheerful touch to the gesture, making the protective gear more appealing for the young boy. What could have been seen as an ordinary helmet became a thoughtful gift aimed at encouraging him to wear it regularly.

The video was later shared widely online, with social media users appreciating Goswami for looking out for a child he did not know. Many viewers praised the simplicity of the gesture and the larger message behind it.

The viral moment has highlighted that road safety is not just the responsibility of the person driving a two-wheeler. Children travelling as pillion passengers also need appropriate protection. For many online, the incident stood out because of one simple act: a commuter noticed a safety risk, stepped in with kindness and asked for nothing in return except that the child wear the helmet and stay safe.

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