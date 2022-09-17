Lineman in Karnataka braves flood to switch on transformer, provide drinking water to marooned villages

Heavy rains and floods caused by overflowing rivers and rivulets, continued to disrupt normal life in the north and south interior Karnataka on Wednesday, causing damage to life and property in several affected districts.

A video of a lineman swam through swelling floodwaters to turn on an electric transformer so that a marooned village could get drinking water. For Manjunath Kumbar (25), though, it was just another task in the line of duty.

Kumbar, a lineman attached to Hescom section in Konnur village in Karnataka's Nargund taluk, risked his life by swimming up to the transformer and switching it on, ensuring that the water supply to the village was restored. It is reportedly said that the incident took place on Wednesday but came to light only on Friday when a video of Kumbar swimming to the transformer went viral.

Release of excess water from the Naviluteertha dam into Malaprabha river had caused flooding in and around Konnur. Two transformers connected to the 11000-KV high tension line had sub merged.

The swollen Malaprabha river, following heavy rain in its catchment in the last few days, has hit traffic on Holealur-Badami, Gadag-Bagalkot and Shivayogmandir-Mangaluru roads due to submergence of bridges on the stretches.

The villagers of Kengal, Kajagal, Huvanur and Ganjihal in Hungund taluk have moved to safety, along with their cattle, after the overflowing Malaprabha meandered its way through the villages.

The flood situation in Doni river basin in Talikote taluk of Vijayapura is grim. With the river flowing over the bridges, the Talikote-Vijayapura and Talikote-Hadaginal roads are out of bounds for traffic.A vast tract of agricultural land has gone under the floodwaters in the region.