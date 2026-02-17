The AAIB is investigating the Learjet 45 crash that killed Ajit Pawar in Baramati. The DFDR 'black box' data has been downloaded despite fire damage, but the CVR requires further examination. Authorities urge against speculation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is carrying out a detailed investigation into the accident involving Learjet 45 aircraft VT-SSK at Baramati on 28 January 2026, strictly in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017 and the international standards and recommended practices of ICAO Annex 13, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Investigation and Data Recovery Efforts

The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. Both recorders were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage.

According to the MoCA, the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3-Communications, has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB Flight Recorder Laboratory. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), manufactured by Honeywell, is undergoing detailed technical examination. Assistance has been sought from the Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture for specialised support in data retrieval.

Plea for Patience and Procedural Integrity

The AAIB is diligently following all prescribed technical and procedural protocols to ensure a comprehensive, objective and evidence-based investigation. The Bureau remains fully committed to transparency and will share further information at the appropriate stage of the investigation.

The AAIB respectfully requests all stakeholders to avoid speculation and allow the investigation process to proceed in accordance with established procedures.

Earlier, authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that no premature conclusions should be drawn until the analysis is complete. The black box data is expected to provide critical insights into the sequence of events.

Details of the Fatal Crash

Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash on January 28 in Maharashtra's Baramati.

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati, died after a crash-landing occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati.

Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. (ANI)