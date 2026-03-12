Bhilwara's textile industry is facing uncertainty as the Middle East crisis has put export orders on hold. An industry leader warns that if the conflict continues, exports to Gulf and European nations could be severely affected, impacting the local economy.

The textile industry in Bhilwara is facing significant challenges as the ongoing crisis in the Middle East casts uncertainty over exports and operations. Speaking to ANI, RK Jain, General Secretary of the Mewar Chamber of Commerce Industrial Organisation, said, "Bhilwara is renowned as a textile city. Over 450 fabric units, over 20 spinning and 21 processing units, and over five denim industries operate here."

Jain highlighted the scale of the industry, stating, "Approximately 10 crore meters of cloth are produced monthly, and more than 2 lakh people are employed directly or indirectly."

Bhilwara's Textile Exports Under Threat

The situation has escalated as the crisis in the Middle East has begun to impact local businesses. "Textile industries are facing some trouble due to the war, and if the war continues in the near future, exports from here could be affected," Jain noted. He emphasised the current predicament, saying, "Currently, export orders are on hold. They are either stalled locally or at the port, or have been put on hold by other parties."

Jain informed that exports from Bhilwara primarily include yarn to countries like Bangladesh and various European nations, while fabrics are predominantly sent to Gulf countries. "If this situation persists for a long time, our exports could be severely affected," Jain warned, highlighting the potential long-term ramifications for the local economy and workforce.

US-Israeli Strike Escalates Regional Tensions

In a fresh escalation of regional hostilities, a US-Israeli attack struck an industrial area in Rabat Karim, located roughly 27km (17 miles) southwest of Tehran, Al Jazeera reported, citing Mehr News Agency. The strike targeted the industrial outskirts of the capital during the early hours of Thursday.

Local officials have been monitoring the situation closely as reports of the engagement surfaced through state-linked media. Regarding the specific impact of the raid, "the city's deputy governor said an abandoned warehouse was one of the targets struck." No further details on additional sites were immediately provided. This latest strike occurs as the broader conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US enters its thirteenth day.

Iran's Conditions for Peace

In response to the ongoing violence, Iran on Thursday spelt out three specific conditions to end the war. Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country's commitment to peace following discussions with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan. He stated that the only way to terminate the war, which he claimed has been "ignited by the Zionist regime & US," is through the recognition of Iran's legitimate rights, the payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

Origins of the Conflict and Retaliation

The current conflagration was ignited on February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. Those operations resulted in the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with the country's top military commanders and numerous civilians. In the wake of those assassinations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a retaliatory operation targeting sites within Israel.

Rising Humanitarian Toll

The humanitarian toll has since climbed significantly; Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, estimated that the civilian death toll is now nearing 1,350.

"Since February 28, more than 1,348 civilians, including women and children, have died and more than 17,000 have been injured as a result of the ongoing military operations by the United States and the Israeli regime," the Iranian envoy stated. (ANI)