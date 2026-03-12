LoP Rahul Gandhi flagged an impending LPG shortage due to the West Asia crisis, urging the Centre to prepare. He stated he was not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament and warned of a larger energy security problem for India.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday expressed concern over the shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amid the situation in West Asia, asking the Centre to start preparing and change the mindset.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said that he was not allowed to make a statement on the LPG shortage in Parliament. Gandhi said, "Normally, the procedure is that you can ask to talk. So I asked to be allowed to make a statement about the LPG gas and oil situation in the country. But a new procedure has started where the Minister will first decide, then I will speak, then the Minister will reply."

Row in Parliament Over Speaking Chance

This came after Congress MP KC Venugopal asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, "The LoP has given a notice. Please allow the LoP to raise the issue of the LPG crisis."

Speaker Birla said that the matter can be raised when the Petroleum Minister is present in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also echoed a similar sentiment. Om Birla said, "I received the notice and informed the minister. When the minister is present in the House, we will discuss it."

'Energy Security Compromised': Gandhi

Further, speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that the LPG problem will get bigger in the coming days and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the citizens' interests and energy requirements remain protected.

Gandhi said, "All fuel is going to be a problem because essentially our energy security has been compromised. Flawed foreign policy has created this problem. Now we have to prepare. We still have a bit of time left. The government and the Prime Minister should instantly start the preparations; otherwise crores of people will suffer great losses."

"It is a much bigger issue than whether Iran will allow fuel or not. This war is fundamentally about the current world order. We're entering an unstable time. During this time, you have to change your mindset. What I am suggesting to the government is that now they need to start thinking deeply and ensure that our people do not suffer heavy losses. This is not a political statement. I can see a big problem coming. The problem is that the Prime Minister is not able to function as the Prime Minister of the country. There is a reason for it, which is that he is trapped. Anyway, he still needs to make sure that people of India are protected, and our energy security is managed by us. The Prime Minister is unable to function as the PM because he is trapped. Anyway, he needs to make sure that people of India are protected," the LoP added.

Government Takes Stock

Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Ministry has strengthened a control room, now operating round-the-clock. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri will make a statement in the Parliament on the issue today. (ANI)