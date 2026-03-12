Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked Congress, alleging 'no unity' after a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla was defeated by a voice vote. He also reiterated PM Modi's confidence that the nation will navigate the current LPG shortage.

Giriraj Singh Slams Congress Over Failed Resolution

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday slammed the Congress after the Lok Sabha rejected the resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla, alleging "no unity" within the party.

The no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was rejected through a voice vote on Wednesday.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, asked Mohammad Jawed to speak after the Home Minister's reply and said he can do so only when Congress members go to their seats.

Amid loud sloganeering by the opposition members, Jagdambika Pal called for a voice vote and said the resolution had been defeated.

Giriraj Singh said, "These people (Congress) are the enemies of the country and democracy. These people misuse the money of the poor in the Lok Sabha. These people do nothing but spread delusions in the country. They did not have the courage to vote because there was no unity between them."

Today, Speaker Om Birla returned to the House as the Chair, and reiterated that he will carry out his duties fairly and impartially. He emphasised that every member of the Lower House of Parliament, whether a minister or an Opposition MP, has the right to speak according to the rules.

Confidence in Managing LPG Shortage

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, stating that the nation will navigate through the shortage of LPG, just as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh said, "We have managed during the pandemic. We will manage this, too. They don't care because their leaders don't care. Congress works to spread delusions all day. Congress has nothing else to do."

Addressing a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, PM Modi referred to the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said 100 crore Indians "showed the world how mature our nation is".

"I am confident that as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully," the PM said.

Reportedly, there has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption.

Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Ministry has strengthened a control room, now operating round-the-clock. (ANI)