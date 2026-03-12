Following an assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah, J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary raised security concerns, questioning how a common man is safe if a highly protected leader can be attacked. He urged a focus on how the attack occurred.

J&K Deputy CM Questions Security

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday raised concerns over security in the Union Territory following the assassination attempt on National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, questioning what it means for the safety of ordinary citizens if such a high-profile leader can be targeted. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said the focus should be on understanding how the attack occurred rather than engaging in political debate over unrelated issues. "... Whatever people say today, we would like to ask them that instead of talking about this and that, they should tell why this attack happened. If Farooq Abdullah, who is a highly protected man, can be attacked, then what will be the condition of a common man?...," Choudhary told ANI.

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Unity

Farooq Abdullah on Thursday recounted the incident and called on the Centre to focus on improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The former Chief Minister emphasised the need for unity and democratic functioning while raising concerns about the powers of the elected government in the Union Territory. "The Central and the UT govt should see if the situation here is really improved. We might have differences of opinion, but we have to work together as we are a democracy and voice our opinions....An elected govt doesn't have powers- how can it continue this way? We were promised that statehood would be restored...," he told reporters.

Investigation Underway After Attempt on Abdullah's Life

The man accused of attempting to assassinate Farooq Abdullah is currently in custody at Gangyal Police Station in Jammu. The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah with a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area.

According to police, the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel assigned to protect Farooq Abdullah immediately intervened and successfully thwarted the assassination attempt. The firearm used in the incident has been recovered, and the accused, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, is being interrogated.

Police said cognisance has been taken, and further investigation is underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited his father's residence on Thursday following the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed that an attempt was made on Farooq Abdullah's life during the wedding function. The incident has raised urgent questions about security protocols for high-profile leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances that allowed the assailant to approach Farooq Abdullah so closely.