Bengal's spring weather is changing drastically. The Met service predicts thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds for Kolkata and adjoining South Bengal districts. North Bengal areas may receive light to moderate rainfall.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
Bengal's weather has seen a major shift, with dark clouds covering the spring sky. Many districts have woken up to overcast conditions, with chances of rain and thunderstorms in phases.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
The Alipore Met Office has forecast light rain with thunderstorms for the next few days. They said both South and North Bengal will experience these showers, along with gusty winds.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
The sky over Kolkata has been overcast since Thursday morning. The Met office has warned of scattered rain and possible thunderstorms. Today, the city's minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2.7 degrees above normal.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
Today, the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius. This is 2.2 degrees Celsius lower than the normal for this time. Here are the detailed weather updates for South and North Bengal.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
Several districts in South Bengal, including Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas, have cloudy skies today. The forecast predicts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
According to the Met office, several places in North Bengal will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. The alert is especially for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Malda, and both Dinajpur districts. Hilly areas of Sikkim might also see light snowfall and rain.
