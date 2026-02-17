- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bananas, Mosquito Coil for Jailed Govt Officer: Karnataka Farmer's Symbolic Protest Against Corruption Goes Viral
Bananas, Mosquito Coil for Jailed Govt Officer: Karnataka Farmer's Symbolic Protest Against Corruption Goes Viral
A farmer in Karnataka publicly mocked a jailed Land Acquisition Officer accused of bribery by gifting him bread, bananas, soap and a mosquito coil during a jail visit. He said the officer undervalued his tree at Rs 420, denied fair compensation.
Farmer's symbolic protest after officer jailed in Shivamogga 4
A sandalwood farmer from Karnataka staged an unusual protest after a government officer was jailed in a bribery case. The farmer, Vishukumar, visited the jail to meet Siddalingareddy, a Land Acquisition Officer arrested after a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta.
During the visit, Vishukumar sarcastically offered the jailed officer bread, bananas, soap and a mosquito coil, publicly mocking him and wishing him 'good health'.
Dispute over sandalwood tree valuation
Vishukumar said he was wronged by the officer during a land acquisition process. According to him, Siddalingareddy undervalued his valuable sandalwood tree at just Rs 420.
He alleged that the officer did this in the name of “saving government money” while unfairly denying farmers proper compensation. Vishukumar said the action caused heavy financial loss to him and other growers.
Sarcastic message inside jail
Speaking to the media, Vishukumar explained the meaning of his gesture. He said he brought a mosquito coil so the officer would not be troubled in jail. He also carried bread and bananas and prayed sarcastically for the officer’s strength.
“May God give him health and power to save the government more money,” he said, highlighting his anger over alleged corruption and injustice.
Officer jailed after bribery raid
Siddalingareddy was arrested and jailed after a Lokayukta raid in connection with a bribery case. The arrest led to strong reactions among farmers who claimed they were denied fair compensation during land acquisition processes.
Vishukumar’s act was seen as a direct protest against what he described as corruption in official decisions affecting sandalwood growers.
Protest gains public attention
The symbolic protest has gone viral on social media. Many people praised Vishukumar for his unusual way of highlighting alleged corruption and farmer grievances.
Supporters say the act represents frustration among farmers who feel cheated during official land valuation processes. The incident has renewed public discussion about transparency and accountability in government dealings.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.