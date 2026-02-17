- Home
- Karnataka News
- Heartbreak, Rs 7 Lakh and Poison: Dharwad Woman's Love Fraud, 3 Identities Shock Karnataka
Heartbreak, Rs 7 Lakh and Poison: Dharwad Woman's Love Fraud, 3 Identities Shock Karnataka
A woman in Karnataka, is accused of cheating men by using different names and promising marriage. A young man, Guru Vakkund, allegedly consumed poison after she took Rs 7 lakh from him and changed her behaviour. He survived after hospital treatment.
Man survives suicide attempt after alleged cheating
A shocking case has come to light in Karnataka where a young woman is accused of cheating men by using different names and promising marriage. A young man named Guru Vakkund allegedly consumed poison after he was left heartbroken. He survived because his parents quickly took him to hospital for treatment.
Woman allegedly used multiple names
According to the complaint, the woman targeted men using three different names viz. Aishwarya, Renuka and Arohi. She allegedly formed relationships with them and collected money in the name of love and marriage. Police sources said she is accused of swindling lakhs of rupees from victims who trusted her promises.
Money taken with promise of marriage
Guru’s family alleged that she took Rs 7 lakh from him after promising to marry him. After receiving the money, her behaviour reportedly changed. Unable to cope with the shock and betrayal, Guru allegedly consumed poison. He is now out of danger after medical treatment.
Family confronts woman at hospital
When the woman reportedly came to the hospital to check on Guru, his family confronted her. They allegedly stopped her from leaving and beat her when she tried to escape. Guru’s mother Ratnavva said the woman must either marry her son or return the Rs 7 lakh taken from him.
Ratnavva also claimed the woman was previously married, has a child and is now divorced. She accused her of cheating several people by changing her identity.
Another victim and police action
The family further alleged that another young man, Sanju Doddamani, was also cheated in a similar manner. Guru’s parents later handed the woman over to police. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Dharwad city police, who have begun further action based on the complaint.
Authorities are verifying the allegations and examining evidence as part of the investigation.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.