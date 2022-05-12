Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Law Minister has no authority': Chidambaram slams Rijiju over his Lakshman Rekha comment

    Congress leader P Chidambaram stated that the Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha' and should read Article 13 of the constitution.
     

    Law Minister has no authority: Chidambaram slams Rijiju over his Lakshman Rekha comment - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party's leader and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju over his "Lakshman Rekha" comment. After the apex court put a hold on the application of the controversial sedition law, Rijihu stated that they respect the court and its independence, but there is a 'Lakshman Rekha' that must not be crossed.

    The Congress leader has now reacted to the comments, stating that the Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha' and read Article 13 of the constitution, which states that any pre-constitutional law is void if it is inconsistent with constitutional rights.

    Also read: Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed: Law Minister Rijiju over sedition

    P Chidambaram tweeted that the Legislature cannot pass a law that violates the Fundamental Rights, nor can it allow such a law to remain on the books. Many legal scholars believe that the sedition law violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. 

    While taunting the ruling BJP, the Chidambaram stated that "All the King's horses and all the King's men cannot defend that law."

    The Law Minister, while talking to reporters, stated, "We've made our position clear and informed the court about PM's plans (PM Narendra Modi). We admire the independence of the judiciary. However, all government organisations must adhere to a 'Lakshman Rekha' in letter and spirit. The provisions of the Indian Constitution and existing legislation must be followed."

    Also read: First-ever 'Made in India' civilian Dornier aircraft takes off

    Rijiju added, "They have clearly defined boundaries, and no one should cross Lakshman Rekha."

    On Wednesday, the Congress party welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hold the sedition law, saying a clear-cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that "you can no longer suppress the voice of truth" and Government critics must be heard.

    The controversial sedition law will be put on hold while the government reviews it, the court announced on Wednesday, allowing individuals imprisoned for sedition to seek bail. The Centre stated that the law would be reviewed, and a police officer, Superintendent, or above might decide whether a sedition charge should be lodged in the meantime.

    Also read: War over Sedition: 'Congress party has no right to give sermons'

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch What PM Modi told a needy father of 3 daughters at Utkarsh Samroh gcw

    Watch: What PM Modi told a needy father of 3 daughters at 'Utkarsh Samroh'

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala Know its symptoms how to prevent and more gcw

    Nipah virus alert issued in Kerala; Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

    Watch Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' song-tgy

    Watch: Mumbai cop's soulful rendition of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song

    Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested

    Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested

    Recent Stories

    Watch What PM Modi told a needy father of 3 daughters at Utkarsh Samroh gcw

    Watch: What PM Modi told a needy father of 3 daughters at 'Utkarsh Samroh'

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story' RBA

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    Cancer to Aries, 6 zodiac signs with the highest sex drives RBA

    Cancer to Aries, 6 zodiac signs with the highest sex drives

    Zoom meeting new emotion tracking tech in controversy

    Zoom's new emotion tracking tech in controversy

    football Pep Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' Kevin De Bruyne as Man City inch closer to Premier League title snt

    Guardiola hails 'unstoppable' De Bruyne as Man City inch closer to Premier League title

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon