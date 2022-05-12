'Law Minister has no authority': Chidambaram slams Rijiju over his Lakshman Rekha comment

Congress leader P Chidambaram stated that the Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha' and should read Article 13 of the constitution.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party's leader and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju over his "Lakshman Rekha" comment. After the apex court put a hold on the application of the controversial sedition law, Rijihu stated that they respect the court and its independence, but there is a 'Lakshman Rekha' that must not be crossed.

The Congress leader has now reacted to the comments, stating that the Law Minister has no authority to draw any 'arbitrary Lakshman Rekha' and read Article 13 of the constitution, which states that any pre-constitutional law is void if it is inconsistent with constitutional rights.

P Chidambaram tweeted that the Legislature cannot pass a law that violates the Fundamental Rights, nor can it allow such a law to remain on the books. Many legal scholars believe that the sedition law violates Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

While taunting the ruling BJP, the Chidambaram stated that "All the King's horses and all the King's men cannot defend that law."

The Law Minister, while talking to reporters, stated, "We've made our position clear and informed the court about PM's plans (PM Narendra Modi). We admire the independence of the judiciary. However, all government organisations must adhere to a 'Lakshman Rekha' in letter and spirit. The provisions of the Indian Constitution and existing legislation must be followed."

Rijiju added, "They have clearly defined boundaries, and no one should cross Lakshman Rekha."

On Wednesday, the Congress party welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to hold the sedition law, saying a clear-cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that "you can no longer suppress the voice of truth" and Government critics must be heard.

The controversial sedition law will be put on hold while the government reviews it, the court announced on Wednesday, allowing individuals imprisoned for sedition to seek bail. The Centre stated that the law would be reviewed, and a police officer, Superintendent, or above might decide whether a sedition charge should be lodged in the meantime.

