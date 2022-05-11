Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed: Law Minister Rijiju over sedition

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that he respects the court and its independence, but there is a 'Lakshman Rekha' that must not be crossed.
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    The Sedition Law will be put on pause until the government evaluates it and those in prison can seek bail in court, the Supreme Court stated on Wednesday, rejecting the Centre's argument that such trials should remain in courts because crimes such as terrorism may be involved.

    While talking to reporters, the minister stated, "We've stated our stance clearly and told the court of PM's intentions (PM Narendra Modi). We respect the court and its independence. However, there is a 'Lakshman Rekha' that must be followed in letter and spirit by all government organisations. We must adhere to the Indian Constitution's provisions and existing legislation."

    Adding that they have clearly defined boundaries, and no one must breach Lakshman Rekha, Rijiju continued.

    Also read: Explained: India's controversial British-era sedition law

    After his comments, Rijiju dodged a question about whether he thought the Supreme Court's decision was correct.

    While halting the government's review of a controversial colonial-era law, the Supreme Court stated that the court's job was to balance civil liberty and state sovereignty, a 'difficult exercise.'

    "It is better not to use this provision until the re-examination process is completed. We hope and expect that the Centre and the State will refrain from filing any FIRs under Section 124a (sedition). All pending proceedings will be suspended," stated Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, while heading a three-judge bench.

    Also read: How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    The apex court also stated that the government was "at liberty"  to issue directives to states to prevent the misuse of the law. If new cases are filed, courts must "expeditiously dispose of them," according to the Chief Justice.

    The government on Monday stated that it had decided to reconsider the sedition law and demanded more time from the SC. 

    Hundreds of people have been charged under colonial-era sedition legislation that was originally used against Mahatma Gandhi. Those who have already been imprisoned for sedition can seek bail from the courts.

    Also read: SC stays all pending proceedings in sedition cases till review

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 3:41 PM IST
