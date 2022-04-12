Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First-ever 'Made in India' civilian Dornier aircraft takes off

    The Dornier aircraft, which was procured earlier this month, will boost air connectivity in the northeastern part of the country. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    The 17-seater Made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft was launched from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pashighat in Arunachal Pradesh on April 12 with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju onboard. 

    About five days back, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had announced that his government has acquired two Dornier 228 aircraft that would be a game-changer in facilitating better air connectivity in the northeast. 

    The aircraft will be operated by Alliance Air, the first commercial airline to fly Indian-made aircraft for civil operations. 

    First Flying Training Organization for North-Eastern Region has also been inaugurated at Lilabari in Assam.

    HAL's Dornier 228 aircraft

    State-owned plane-maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has built Dornier 228 aircraft and handed over them to Alliance Air on April 8. The aircraft can operate at night as well.

    One of the two aircraft, which were delivered to Alliance Air, was stationed at Dibrugarh airport.

    Where to get onboard the Dornier? 

    Currently, the aircraft will fly from Dibrugarh to Pasighat and in the days to come the aircraft will be operated to Tezu and then to Ziro, both towns in Arunachal Pradesh as part of the first phase.

    In the second phase, it will connect to connect Vijaynagar, Mechuka, Along and other places.

    As per the reports, the Indian Air Force advanced landing grounds will also be used for operations. 

    Prior to this, the HAL had handed over its first passenger-version of the Dornier-228 aircraft to the Mauritius government.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
