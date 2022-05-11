Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    War over Sedition: 'Congress party has no right to give sermons'

    If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress, said Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 5:12 PM IST

    Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's response to the Supreme Court order imposing a stay on the sedition law till the Centre completes its review.

    Shortly after the Supreme Court order, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter. When translated, the Wayanad MP's post said, "Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason. Telling the truth shows love for the nation, not treason. Listening to the truth is the 'Raj Dharma'; to crush the truth is arrogance. Do not fear."

    Responding to Rahul's remarks, Rijiju said, "Empty words by Rahul Gandhi. If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress. This party has always stood with Breaking India forces and left no opportunity to divide India."

    He further posted on Twitter, "During the Anna Movement and the other anti-corruption movements too, those who were not toeing the UPA line were subjected to bullying, harassment, intimidation and arrests. All this under the watchful eyes of the UPA!"

    Asserting that the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, the law minister said that the Centre will also protect the values enshrined in the constitution.

    "Congress Party and its eco-system of the Tukde Tukde gang have no right to give sermons to others," he said.

    Earlier in the day, the Congress party have its official response to the Supreme Court directions on the sedition case. Party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Speaking 'truth to power' is not sedition but true nationalism."

    Following the order, Congress party said that it wanted to do away with the sedition law in its 2019 election manifesto and that the Apex court verdict proved that the party's path was correct. 

    Surjewala further said, "The voice of truth can never be suppressed. Those critical of the government must be heard and course corrections need to be done."

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 5:17 PM IST
