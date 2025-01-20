Unusual robbery in Tamil Nadu as thieves drill through wall of shop to take beer but leave cash behind

Thieves drilled into a Tasmac shop in Tamil Nadu, stealing only beer, despite Rs 3 lakh in cash being available.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 5:52 PM IST

Bengaluru: A bizarre robbery took place in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, where a group of thieves drilled through the wall of a Tasmac shop but stole nothing but beer. In an unusual turn of events, the thieves did not take any money, despite approximately Rs 3 lakh being kept in the shop.

The incident unfolded when an employee closed the shop on Saturday evening and left. Upon returning the next morning to open the store, the employee found a hole drilled in the wall and the shop's shutter forcibly opened. Realizing it was a robbery, he immediately alerted the police.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that while the shop's cash remained untouched, a large quantity of beer was missing. The police suspect the thieves might have consumed alcohol inside the shop during the robbery. 

Due to the building's poor condition, CCTV cameras could not be installed, which likely made the shop an easy target for the criminals. The police are currently conducting a search for the suspects.

