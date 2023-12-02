Kollam Kidnapping Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates police team on Oyoor case inquiry

Palakkad: Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi yesterday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan commended the thorough investigation into the child abduction incident in Kollam, stating that the police demonstrated excellent investigative skills. He acknowledged the police's sincere and dedicated approach, which led to the swift identification and apprehension of the real suspects within a few days. The chief minister also noted that some individuals attempted to exploit the child abduction case for political gain. The Chief Minister was speaking at Nava Kerala Sadas in Palakkad.

The opposition leader recently remarked that while the Chief Minister is praising the police for their handling of the child abduction case, he is simultaneously questioning the logic of the Malayalees. The opposition leader suggested that kidnapping children for ransom is a rare occurrence in India however more frequent in certain other places. In response, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to remember that some individuals attempted to politically exploit the situation by besieging the police station during the search for the child.



He further stated that "Kerala Police is the leading force in the country with a good reputation for maintaining law and order and investigative excellence. In the case of the rape and murder of the guest worker's daughter in Aluva, the maximum sentence was given to the accused within 110 days. The AKG center was bombed was the second incident. The first phase of the campaign was "Why police can't arrest the accused despite the attack on the headquarters of the ruling party". Finally, when the Youth Congress constituency president was arrested in the case, the campaigners suddenly remained silent. You may remember that a leader came up with the strange excuse that the accused was given chocolates by the police to confess to the crime.

One such case was the burning of Sandeepanandagiri Ashram. The propaganda of the Sangh Parivar was that the Ashram Sandipanandagiri itself was set on fire. Finally, the police arrested the accused, including the BJP councilor.

The investigation that started with the disappearance of two women in Elanthoor turned into a human sacrifice case. It is when the accused are living peacefully months after the murder that they fall into the hands of the law. No one will soon forget the arrest of the accused who set fire to the train at Elanthoor after coming to Kerala from North India". The Chief Minister said that there should not be prejudicial accusations against the police while the investigation is in progress.