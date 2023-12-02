Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala nursing student killed by friend in Chennai

    A nursing student from Kerala was killed by her friend in Chennai on Friday. The accused surrendered to the police after the incident.

    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    Chennai: A nursing student from Kerala was killed by her friend in Chennai on Friday. The deceased was identified as Fousiya, a native of Kollam. The police arrested her friend Aashiq in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, more information about the case is out now. The accused was jailed under the POCSO Act for molesting the same girl 4 years ago. Aashiq was released after Fousiya stated that she had no complaints. After this, Aashiq was ready for the marriage; however, Fousiya's family did not agree.

    The brutal murder took place in a hotel room in Chennai. The murder came to light when the accused sent the pictures of the incident to the girl's father and made it his Whatsapp status saying 'Punishment for cheating'. The accused surrendered to the police after the incident.

    He came to Chennai city to meet Fousiya, who was studying in a private nursing college in Chennai. The Chennai Police is interrogating the accused. 

