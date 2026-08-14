CJI Surya Kant rebuked the Bar Council of India (BCI) for its circulars against NALSAR students, calling it a 'dialogue between students and me'. The Supreme Court stayed any action against the students, with the CJI defending their right to dissent.

'Dialogue Between Me and Students': CJI Objects to BCI Action

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday objected to the Bar Council of India's (BCI) circulars against NALSAR University of Law students over their objections to his proposed participation as chief guest at the university's convocation. The CJI questioned the BCI's authority to intervene in what he described as a dialogue between him and the students. "BCI has nothing to do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?" the CJI said.

The remarks came as the bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by NALSAR students challenging the two BCI circulars issued on Thursday. The Court issued notice to the BCI and sought its response to the plea.

Details of BCI Circulars and CJI's Stance

The plea challenges the BCI's initial direction to State Bar Councils not to enrol any NALSAR student graduating in 2026 until further orders. The BCI had also sought a report from the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor on the campaign concerning the CJI's proposed participation as chief guest at the convocation and details of persons allegedly involved in organising or mobilising it.

The BCI subsequently withdrew the enrolment direction within hours, saying its deliberations showed that the vast majority of the 2026 graduates were innocent and had not intended to participate in any move to disrespect the CJI. It retained the possibility of further action based on the Vice-Chancellor's report.

The CJI said students should be permitted to raise their voice lawfully, even if their views were considered incorrect. "When I was in college, I was even actively involved in students' activities. Sometimes, even if they are saying the wrong thing, if they are lawfully raising their voice, it must be allowed", the CJI said.

SC Stays Action, CJI Offers Support to Students

The Supreme Court, in its order, noted that the offending circular had been withdrawn and directed the BCI to file its counter within two weeks. The Court also ordered that no action be taken against any NALSAR student in respect of the subject letters in the meantime. "The offending circular has been withdrawn. Let counter be filed within two weeks. Meanwhile, no action shall be taken against any student of NALSAR with respect to the subject letters", the Court said.

After passing the order, the CJI said institutions should respond to criticism with a broad mind, particularly when students were at the beginning of their careers. "We should be large-hearted. Even if somebody makes a statement which is wrong to us...let it be wrong", he said.

The CJI also, in a lighter vein, asked the students to complete their enrolment process and join the Supreme Court Bar, saying they could be empanelled for legal aid cases if there is a threat to their careers. "You tell all the students to get a license at the earliest. Join the Supreme Court Bar. You tell them to do it immediately. We will empanel them for legal aid cases. It will be a befitting answer to all those who are impeding their career", the CJI remarked.

BCI Drops All Proceedings

At around midnight yesterday, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra announced on X that the proceedings against the 2026 NALSAR batch had been dropped altogether. He said the decision was taken after considering representations and reactions from senior advocates, members of the Bar, law students and public-spirited citizens, and after being satisfied that the batch had no role in any disturbance or movement. The BCI, he said, would take no further action in the matter. (ANI)