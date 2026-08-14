PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss slammed the Congress for changing its stance on the delimitation exercise, questioning its opposition based on population ratio and motives. He supported the move, stating it's essential for women's representation.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised the Congress party for altering its stance out of fear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would benefit, and questioned why it is opposing delimitation based on the population ratio.

PMK Supports Delimitation for Women's Representation

Addressing the media, Ramadoss supported the resolution against the proposed delimitation exercise, stating it is essential for increasing the number of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies as well as boosting women's representation in governance. "Delimitation is necessary. It will increase the number of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies and also increase the number of women representatives. Delimitation is for the advancement of women. It will lead to more women members and more women ministers. What happened to the Congress in these three months? Why is Congress changing its stance by saying that the BJP will benefit? Why is it opposing delimitation based on population ratio?" he questioned.

Tamil Nadu Assembly's Resolution

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the proposed Delimitation exercise on Wednesday. In the resolution the Tamil Nadu Government urged the Union Government to, Permanently retain the total number of Lok Sabha members at 543 as it is now, permanently retain the inter-state allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the current proportion of representation, maintain the current ratio of 2.2:1 between population and states and implement the 33% reservation for women in the upcoming 2029 Lok Sabha elections based on the current 543 constituencies, even before the Women's Reservation Bill is implemented.

Opposition Seeks to Delink Reservation from Delimitation

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin extended his party's support to the TVK government's resolution.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the bill was not passed as it failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament.

While the Congress and the opposition parties have expressed support for the women's reservation bill, they opposed the delimitation exercise, seeking to increase the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded delinking of women's reservation from the delimitation exercise. (ANI)