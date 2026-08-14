The Nagaland State Lottery has officially announced the results for its Dear Spark Friday weekly draw held on August 14, 2026. The draw featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize tiers. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers with official government publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for August 14, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 56H 98040 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 56H 98040

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 98040 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 14371, 16441, 27915, 61147, 68507, 73820, 89197, 95372, 98518, 99997

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0322, 0565, 1126, 1472, 2842, 3087, 4487, 4952, 6389, 9525

4th Prize – Rs 250: 1837, 2064, 7219, 8126, 8715, 8985, 9007, 9284, 9607, 9731

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0363, 1638, 2422, 3647, 4475, 6161, 6692, 7377, 8068, 8994, 0427, 2213, 2873, 3675, 4736, 6123, 6769, 7376, 8189, 9045, 0684, 1713, 2986, 3707, 5144, 6244, 6829, 7380, 8250, 9083, 0704, 1825, 3154, 3763, 5080, 6293, 6910, 7566, 8408, 8928, 0711, 1842, 3121, 3807, 5351, 6359, 6982, 7567, 8485, 9513, 0825, 1869, 3245, 4199, 5733, 6380, 7086, 7601, 8568, 9599, 0918, 1883, 4252, 4252, 5545, 6409, 6724, 7825, 8602, 9730, 1073, 1953, 3456, 4305, 5736, 6419, 7267, 7847, 8702, 9805, 1277, 2083, 3490, 4551, 5806, 6519, 7309, 7857, 8772, 9862, 1466, 2299, 3626, 4439, 6075, 6678, 7318, 7946, 8856, 9984

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 14, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.