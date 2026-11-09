Kolkata Murder: A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death following a dispute with his live-in partner at a rented flat in Kolkata's Garia. Police have arrested the woman and her mother as investigators probe the murder

A domestic dispute allegedly ended in murder in south Kolkata's Garia-Fartabad area on Saturday night, leaving a 25-year-old man dead. The victim, identified as Sarthak Sarkar, was reportedly attacked by his live-in partner during an argument at their rented accommodation.

Sarkar, a resident of Barasat, had been staying with Sanchalika Basu in a rented flat in the Fartabad locality. According to preliminary police information, an argument broke out between the two on Saturday night, eventually escalating into a violent confrontation.

During the altercation, Sanchalika allegedly attacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon, striking him on the shoulder. He was rushed to a nearby hospital following the assault, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Live-In Partner and Her Mother Arrested

Following the incident, police arrested Sanchalika Basu and her mother, Moumita Basu, in connection with Sarkar's death.

Investigators suspect that the mother may also have played a role in the incident. However, the exact nature of her alleged involvement is yet to be established.

Both women are being questioned as police attempt to reconstruct the events that unfolded inside the rented flat. Investigators are also examining whether Moumita Basu was present at the property when the alleged attack took place.

Police Probe Motive Behind Alleged Murder

The circumstances leading to the fatal confrontation remain under investigation. Police are trying to determine what triggered the argument between Sarkar and his live-in partner and whether there were any underlying disputes between them.

Investigators are also looking into the sequence of events before and after the attack, including the mother's possible involvement.