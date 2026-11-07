Mamata Banerjee threatened a protest against Kolkata's demolition drives, accusing authorities of targeting the poor and violating court orders during the festive season, demanding mutual resolution instead of destructive municipal actions.

Mamata Banerjee Warns of Protest Against Demolition Drives

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday warned of staging a dharna from the site of demolition drives to Kalighat temple, accusing authorities of targeting poor people's shops and carrying out demolitions despite court orders prohibiting such action without prior notice.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said she would stage a protest if bulldozer action continued and urged people not to obstruct roads, while asserting that the authorities should have waited until the ongoing festive celebrations were over before taking action.

"They are so shameless. I am telling you, if they act like this, then I will also sit on a dharna (protest)—from wherever they run the bulldozer, right up to the Kalighat temple. The puja of my Ma Kali will be held right here! Understood? I urge everyone, please do not stand on or block the road. The High Court has clear directives that you cannot bulldoze without prior notice. You deliberately pick Saturdays and Sundays to make arrests. Look at yesterday’s Supreme Court order—the latest order—and the High Court has already prohibited bulldozing. There is an order already in place. Do not act like this," she said.

Criticism of Municipal Authority and Festive Disruptions

Questioning the demolition of a structure on the pavement, Banerjee said the matter could have been resolved through mutual discussion after the festive period, adding that those involved in the legal proceedings were even willing to pay penalties.

"If you feel they have cooperated, demolishing a structure on the pavement just like that is wrong. You could have certainly discussed and handled it later, after the festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Phota are over. It could have been resolved mutually. Abhishek is also agreeable to this. If there is anything unacceptable—those fighting the case were even willing to pay penalties," she said.

"I am not going anywhere. I will be here in Kolkata only. Delhi will come running to Kolkata," she added. Former Chief Minister said penalties could be imposed through judicial proceedings rather than resorting to demolition.

"As per law—I am also a lawyer, a member of the Bar Council and the Bar Association—as a lawyer, I can tell you that even courts impose penalties, which is within judicial rights," she said.

Banerjee also questioned the Municipal Corporation's authority to demolish shops belonging to poor people and raised concerns over alleged atrocities against women, including rapes and murders.

"Is the Municipal Corporation such a big authority that they demolish poor people's shops? ....Atrocities are happening against women; girls walking on the street are being pulled into cars. Rapes, murders, and atrocities have taken place!" she said.

Emphasising the ongoing festive season, Banerjee urged authorities to avoid creating an atmosphere of fear and darkness, pointing out that Kali Puja, Deepawali, Bhai Phota and Jagaddhatri Puja were lined up.

"The Puja immersion has not concluded yet. Tomorrow is the Mother's puja, the worship of Mother Kali's idol. Deepawali is here—bring light, not darkness. Bhai Phota is coming tomorrow and the day after. After that, there is Jagaddhatri Puja," she added.