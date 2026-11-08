Kolkata Police have arrested three TMC workers following unrest at Abhishek Banerjee's home. The MP alleged the attack was orchestrated by BJP goons, while also criticizing the High Court and Supreme Court for their silence on the matter.

Police Action Following Unrest

Kolkata Police have arrested three Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in connection with an incident of unrest outside the residence of party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kalighat. The arrested workers have been identified as Sreedip Das, Md Taquir Alam and Mohammad Irshad.

Reacting to his arrest, TMC worker Sreedip Das claimed that he was being targeted for supporting the party leadership and alleged that those involved in vandalism had not been arrested. “My only crime is that I support Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC. None of those who engaged in vandalism, the names given by the TMC to the police, have been arrested,” Das said.

Allegations Against Opposition and Judiciary

Earlier, Banerjee’s residence was attacked late Friday night. He claimed that the attack was carried out by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) operatives. The TMC leader, in a post on X, levelled serious allegations against opposition workers, the Kolkata Police, and higher judicial institutions. According to Banerjee, "BJP goons" attacked his house at 2:00 AM last night.

"After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police," he said. Criticising the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court, he said, "Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly."

Prior Surveillance Allegations

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee alleged that a few unidentified individuals have been conducting surveillance of his residence for the past two days. He added that the individuals claimed to be police officials when confronted.

"For the past two days, a few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel," he said. He questioned why the Kolkata police are snooping around the residence of an elected MP. (ANI)

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