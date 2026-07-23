A Kolkata-based professional has accused his former employer of withholding Rs 10,000 in pending salary for nearly a year after his resignation, sharing WhatsApp screenshots that he claims document months of unanswered follow-ups, repeated assurances, and silence.

A Kolkata-based professional has accused his former employer of withholding Rs 10,000 in pending salary for nearly a year after his resignation, sharing WhatsApp screenshots that he claims document months of unanswered follow-ups, repeated assurances, and silence. The allegations surfaced in a LinkedIn post by Rounik Tarafder, who said he worked at Go Future Digital Team between April and October 2025. He resigned on October 13, with October 15 marking his last working day.

"It has taken me almost a year to gather the courage to write this," Rounik wrote, saying the issue had grown beyond unpaid wages and had become a matter of "respect, dignity, and being valued for the work you've done."

According to Rounik, he had accepted that he might not receive salary for the 15 days he worked in October. However, he alleged that Rs 10,000 from his pending dues remains unpaid despite nearly a year of persistent follow-ups.

He claimed he repeatedly contacted Ayon Chatterjjee, whom he identified as the owner of the company, hoping the issue would be resolved amicably.

"Over these months, I reached out countless times in the hope of resolving the matter respectfully. I was repeatedly asked to wait for another week and assured that the matter would be resolved. I continued to wait patiently because I believed that keeping trust and maintaining professionalism was the right thing to do," he said.

However, Rounik alleged that despite repeated assurances, the payment was never processed and communication eventually came to a complete halt.

"Eventually, I found myself blocked from further communication, leaving me with no way to even ask for an update," he said.

To support his claims, Rounik shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations that appeared to show his repeated attempts to recover the pending amount.

In one of the exchanges, after Rounik sought an update on his salary, the other person allegedly responded: "When you stop calling from 10 different numbers completely for seven days. After that. Keep calling, keep messaging. I will delay more. Stay silent for seven days, it will be done.”

The screenshots also appeared to show multiple voice calls and messages from Rounik over the following days, many of which seemingly went unanswered.

"It isn't just about Rs 10,000 - it's about the feeling that the effort, dedication, and time I gave to an organisation can be forgotten so easily," he said.

Urging others to learn from his experience, Rounik advised job seekers to carefully verify a company's payment practices before accepting an offer.

"Before joining any organisation, please take the time to understand its payment practices, keep every agreement in writing, and protect your own interests. I still hope that one day this matter will be resolved with fairness and professionalism. Every employee deserves to be treated with respect. Every honest day's work deserves honest pay," he added.

Asianet News English could not independently verify Rounik Tarafder's allegations or authenticate the WhatsApp conversations shared in his post.