BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Sambalpur, Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged people to use cloth flags instead of plastic, calling the campaign a massive nationwide movement.

BJP MP and senior party leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Sambalpur, Odisha, as part of the celebrations ahead of Independence Day. Pradhan joined the patriotic march along with party workers and residents, carrying the national flag and highlighting the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

Odisha CM Urges Use of Cloth Flags

Earlier today Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged people participating in the 'Tiranga Yatra' to avoid plastic flags and use cloth flags instead, calling for an environmentally friendly national campaign.

Addressing reporters about the 'Tiranga Yatra', Majhi said the campaign, launched at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now taken the shape of a "massive nationwide movement. "This campaign, launched at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has today taken the form of a massive nationwide movement," the Odisha Chief Minister said. "To make this national campaign environmentally friendly, I request you to avoid plastic flags and instead hoist cloth flags," he said.

In a post on X, CM Majhi emphasised that the Tricolour is igniting a new wave of patriotism, self-respect and unity in the heart of every Indian. "Today, I had the good fortune to participate in the auspicious inaugural ceremony of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign alongside Odisha's boundless youth power, the esteemed ministers, and the distinguished guests. On this sacred occasion of August Kranti Diwas, our national flag, the Triranga, is igniting a new wave of patriotism, self-respect, and unity in the heart of every Indian. This campaign, launched at the call of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, has today transformed into a mass movement across the entire country," he posted.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a Government of India initiative that encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, the Tricolour, at their homes and express their pride and respect for the nation.

The campaign was launched in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The initiative seeks to strengthen the connection of citizens, particularly younger generations, with the national flag and the country's freedom struggle.

It also aims to encourage people to remember and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence. The campaign has since become an important part of Independence Day-related celebrations, with citizens encouraged to participate by displaying the Tricolour and reaffirming their respect for the nation and its history. (ANI)