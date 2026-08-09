A trainee aircraft crashed in Baramati, Maharashtra. The incident occurred as the government and DGCA are working to enhance aviation safety in India, the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, which has seen rapid growth.

Trainee Aircraft Crash in Baramati

A trainee aircraft crashed on Sunday in Baramati in Maharashtra. Further details are awaited.

Focus on Aviation Safety

The government has been taking steps to enhance safety in the aviation industry. DGCA has also been taking measures to strengthen the security of passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held a seminar last year on 'Ehancing Aviation Safety through Collaboration',. which brought together senior government officials from MoCA, DGCA, industry leaders along with aviation professionals from across India's civil aviation ecosystem.

India's Growing Aviation Market

India is the world's third-largest domestic civil aviation market.

According to officials, over the past decade, passenger traffic within the country has grown at an impressive average rate of 9% annually, while cargo volumes have risen by 2.9%.

The fleet strength of Indian carriers has more than doubled, expanding from 395 aircraft in 2014 to 844 by 2025.