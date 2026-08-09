Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised PM Modi's leadership over the past 12 years, dismissing criticism from AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Sai also welcomed the government's moves on the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and delimitation.

CM Sai Backs PM Modi's Leadership

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that the entire nation is aware of the progress made by the country over the past twelve years. Reacting to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on PM Modi, Sai told reporters here, "The entire nation is aware of how PM Narendra Modi has propelled the country forward over the last twelve years."

On the issues of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and delimitation, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister welcomed the moves and said they would be beneficial for the country. "These are welcome moves. They will only benefit the country," he said.

Kejriwal's Accusations Against PM Modi

Earlier on August 8, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to protect India's interests amid the US Senate's move to pass a bill seeking tougher sanctions on countries buying Russian oil and gas.

He also accused Prime Minister Modi of compromising India's interests by accepting Trump's decisions and alleged that Trump was increasingly interfering in the country's affairs. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "After pawning the country off to America, after submitting to Trump's slavery, and after causing India to be insulted, Modi ji has brought this for the country. Today, Trump's interference is there in every small and big decision of the country. Modi ji agrees to everything Trump says--whether right or wrong. And Trump takes decisions against India in every field."

His remark comes after the US Senate has passed the Russia Sanctions Bill that carries the name of late Senator Lindsey Graham and could impose upto a 100 per cent tariff on the top five countries, including China and India, that purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas.

The bill was passed through the Senate on a bipartisan vote, 86 to 11. It would next need a vote in the US House of Representatives before it can become law. (ANI)