A Gurugram woman has alleged that she was abruptly dismissed via email while recovering from emergency surgery, despite being on company-approved medical leave, triggering widespread discussion online over employee rights and workplace practices.

A Gurugram woman has alleged that she was abruptly dismissed via email while recovering from emergency surgery, despite being on company-approved medical leave, triggering widespread discussion online over employee rights and workplace practices. The woman recounted in a Reddit post on the r/Gurgaon forum titled, "Terminated over email while on medical leave for a severed finger. Now company is fabricating 'misconduct' to avoid notice pay. What are my options?"

According to the 27-year-old, she joined a new company on July 1 after what she described as an exhausting two-month job hunt. However, her new role took a devastating turn just three days later when she suffered what she called a horrific accident over the weekend. The incident nearly severed her left index finger and fractured the bone, requiring emergency surgery.

Doctors reportedly advised her to remain on strict bed rest for two to three weeks following the operation.

The woman said that while she was still under heavy medication after surgery, her reporting manager tried calling her. Unable to answer, her emergency contact spoke with the manager, explained the severity of her condition and later emailed the company with her medical reports.

According to her, the manager acknowledged the email, approved her medical leave and wished her a speedy recovery.

She claimed her recovery progressed faster than expected, and after receiving medical clearance, she informed the company that she was fit to resume work on July 15. When she received no response, she followed up with both her manager and the HR department.

Instead of receiving instructions to rejoin, she alleged she was sent a termination email with immediate effect and no explanation.

Seeking clarity, the woman said she asked the company why her employment had been terminated. She claimed the organisation later accused her of "refusing to learn the product" and "resisting talking to real clients."

She maintained that the allegations were baseless, arguing that she had worked for only three days before beginning approved medical leave. The woman further claimed that her offer letter stated termination without notice or pay in lieu of notice was permissible only in cases involving gross misconduct.

According to her, when she requested evidence to support the accusations, the company stopped responding altogether.

Her post quickly sparked debate on Reddit, with users offering varying opinions on her legal options.

Several commenters advised her to carefully examine the terms of her employment contract, noting that many companies include probation clauses allowing termination without notice or severance during the probation period.

Others, including a user claiming to be an employment lawyer, argued that if her offer letter guaranteed notice pay, she could potentially have a valid claim under the applicable Shops and Establishments Act.

Many users also urged her to focus on recovering from her injury instead of returning to a workplace she no longer trusted, while others suggested documenting her experience on company review platforms to alert prospective employees as she continued her search for a new job.