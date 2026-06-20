A heartwarming video from Kolkata has gone viral online, showing a man carrying another person on his shoulders through a heavily waterlogged street in Bhawanipur after relentless rains flooded parts of the city.

A heartwarming video from Kolkata has gone viral online, showing a man carrying another person on his shoulders through a heavily waterlogged street in Bhawanipur after relentless rains flooded parts of the city. The viral clip, shared on Instagram by the page Bihar x Bengal, captured an act of kindness amid the monsoon chaos. As floodwater engulfed the road, a shirtless man stepped into the inundated stretch and became human transport service for someone trying to avoid wading through the dirty water.

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The video shows the man carefully carrying another man onto his shoulders before steadily making his way through the flooded street as onlookers watched. Vehicles and pedestrians in the background appeared to be struggling with the flooding as well.

After reaching the other side, the man lowered the passenger and ensured he safely stepped onto a gate and dry ground before turning back.

The video humorously featured the text, "Exclusive Uber rides for Bhawanipur area only," while the caption dubbed the service a "Water crossing Service."

The clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions online. While many users applauded the creativity and helpfulness of the man, others flooded the comments section with jokes and sarcasm.