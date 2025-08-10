A 23-year-old man was arrested after a country-made pistol was recovered from him which he allegedly intended to use to “confront” his brother-in-law — all because his sister had married against the family’s wishes.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the city crime branch has arrested a 23-year-old man after recovering a country-made pistol and eight live cartridges, which he allegedly intended to use to “confront” his brother-in-law — all because his sister had married against the family’s wishes.

Police revealed that the sister’s marriage to a man from another community in Odhav village, without the family’s consent, had left the accused fuming. “He felt that she had brought dishonour to the family and decided to take matters into his own hands and threaten his brother-in-law with the gun,” said police officials.

Rakshabandhan - A day when sisters tie sacred threads on their brothers’ wrists, the accused prepared to curl his fingers around a trigger.

Officers were informed that the suspect was moving through the city carrying firearms. Acting swiftly, the team tracked his vehicle, intercepted it, and discovered the pistol and ammunition concealed in a plastic bag.

Though the accused claimed he only intended to threaten his brother-in-law, the eight loaded cartridges said otherwise.

The accused allegedly purchased the pistol and ammunition from a friend for Rs 40,000, making the payment through an online transfer. A case has been registered under the Arms Act against Bharwad, with the complaint lodged by DCB staff member Mukesh Kana.