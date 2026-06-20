A Pune job seeker’s viral post detailed a recruiter asking him to work unpaid for 6-8 months in a full-time role, with only a potential for a future salary. The incident sparked widespread online debate about exploitative hiring practices and the pressures of a competitive job market.

A job seeker's account of a walk-in interview in Pune has triggered widespread discussion online after he claimed a recruiter asked him to work without a salary for six to eight months. The viral post has drawn attention to the pressures facing job seekers and the controversial hiring practices some candidates say they encounter in today's competitive market.

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The candidate, identified as Pranav, shared his experience on X, explaining that he attended the interview with optimism despite the difficult employment landscape. However, he said the conversation took a surprising turn during the initial HR screening round.

'Would You Be Willing to Work Unpaid?'

According to Pranav, the recruiter focused less on his qualifications and more on a startling proposal.

"Would you be willing to work unpaid for the next 6-8 months?"

Check the viral post here:

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He claimed the recruiter suggested that if things went well, the company might consider offering him a salary later. Pranav said he initially thought the statement was a joke.

In his viral post, he expressed disbelief, pointing out that job seekers invest years in education, skill development and project work with the expectation of securing paid employment. He argued that the arrangement was not comparable to an internship or training programme because the company was reportedly hiring for a full-time role.

More Questions Than Answers

The candidate further claimed that during his visit, the organisation appeared to have only two people managing operations—a CEO and an HR representative—despite conducting a large walk-in recruitment drive. The observation raised additional questions among social media users about the company's hiring strategy.

Pranav urged fellow job seekers not to undervalue their skills and warned against normalising unpaid full-time work under the guise of opportunity. He stressed that learning and career growth are important, but so is receiving fair compensation for one's time and expertise.

Social Media Reacts

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing similar experiences and expressing concern about the state of the job market.

One user wrote: "Damn, bro, the job market is really tough."

Another claimed: "There are so many such companies in Pune."

Perhaps the most widely shared reaction came from a startup founder who commented: "If you can't pay them, they are not employees, they are your co-founders."

Others called for greater transparency in recruitment, arguing that candidates deserve clear information about compensation before investing time in lengthy hiring processes.

The viral incident has once again highlighted the growing conversation around fair pay, ethical hiring practices and the challenges facing professionals navigating a difficult job market.