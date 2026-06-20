Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple is in the final stage of preparations for the annual Ambubachi Mela, from June 22-26. Known as the 'Mahakumbh of the East', the festival is expected to draw lakhs of devotees, sadhus, and pilgrims.

Preparations have reached their final stage at the historic Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills as Guwahati prepares to host the annual Ambubachi Mela, one of the country's largest spiritual gatherings often referred to as the "Mahakumbh of the East".

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The four-day festival will begin on the night of June 22 and continue till the morning of June 26, drawing lakhs of devotees, including saints, sadhus, tantric practitioners, and pilgrims from across India and abroad. Authorities, along with the Assam government and temple administration, are making extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated massive footfall.

Festival Symbolism and Rituals

As per tradition, the Doloi (head priest) of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya said the festival marks the annual menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising fertility, creation, and the power of the divine feminine. The ritual schedule includes Pravritti (closure of the sanctum) on June 22 at 9:08 PM, after which the temple doors will be closed for devotees. The sanctum sanctorum will remain closed for three days--June 23, 24, and 25.

Temple Schedule and Darshan

"Preparations for the Ambubachi Mela 2026 are in the final phase. We are expecting a large number of devotees, and all necessary arrangements are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals and darshan as per tradition. The temple will follow the scheduled Pravritti and Nivritti rituals, and devotees will be able to have darshan and receive the sacred prasad after the temple reopens," Himadri Sarma, Priest of Kamakhya Temple, told ANI.

The temple will reopen with Nivritti at sunrise on June 26, following purification rituals and Nitya Puja, after which devotees will be allowed darshan and the distribution of the sacred 'rakta bastra' prasad.

Meanwhile, devotees and sadhus have already begun arriving in large numbers at the temple complex, marking the start of the grand annual observance.