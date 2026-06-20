Bhopal district administration is fully prepared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. For 13,774 candidates, 32 centres have been equipped with CCTV, biometric verification, and a two-tier security system to ensure a fair exam.

Bhopal district administration has completed all preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for tomorrow, with CCTV surveillance, biometric verification and multi-layer security arrangements in place across all examination centres, officials said.

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The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Under Graduate (UG) re-examination will be conducted at 283 centres across 30 districts in the state on June 21. Of these, 32 examination centres have been set up in the state capital, where all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

Inspection of Exam Centres

Observer Ghanshyam Das, who inspected one of the examination centres, said all facilities required for the examination have been put in place. "I am here to inspect the preparations for the examination. The centre is fully prepared for the exam. CCTV cameras, biometric facilities and all other arrangements are in place. There are no changes in the facilities, and the arrangements which were available earlier are in place here as well," Das said.

Comprehensive Security Arrangements

Additional Collector Prakash Chandra Shakya said the district administration made comprehensive arrangements for the examination in coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA). "The district administration is fully prepared for the Re-NEET examination. The NTA has appointed two city coordinators for this exam. One has been assigned 14 examination centres and the other 18 centres. Bhopal has a total of 32 examination centres and data of 13,774 candidates has been received. All centres have been inspected and necessary arrangements have been found satisfactory," Shakya said.

He further said security arrangements would be implemented in accordance with NTA guidelines. A two-tier security system will be in place, with local police deployed outside the examination centres and NTA-authorised agencies conducting proceedings inside the premises, after which candidates are allowed entry. CCTV cameras and jammers have been installed at all centres to ensure a secure and fair examination process, he added.

Nationwide Exam Amidst Controversy

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test on June 21. The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was ordered following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses during the test on May 3. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have occurred in several parts of the country. (ANI)